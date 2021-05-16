Authorities respond to house fire in Grafton

GRAFTON, Va. (WAVY) — York County firefighters responded to a “residential structure” fire on Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of Showalter Road.

The fire, producing heavy smoke, was determined to largely be in the kitchen of the house according to authorities. Firefighters were quickly able to get the fire under control, however, the house has extensive fire and smoke damage.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation on cause and origin is ongoing.

