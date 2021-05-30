Authorities respond to gas leak in York County, all clear given

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County Fire & Life Safety responded to reports of a gas leak at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Saturday night.

According to their Facebook page, crews responded to the leak at 3006 Mooretown Road in the Bruton area of York County.

Firefighters say there were high levels of carbon monoxide and natural gas in the hotel that required guests to be evacuated.

Six guests were evaluated and treated at the scene. One guest was transported to a local hospital.

The gas leak was secured and crews worked to ventilate the space. York County authorities were assisted by the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Virginia Natural Gas also responded to the scene.

The cause of the leak is still under investigation, however, guest were allowed to safely return inside.