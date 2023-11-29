YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York-Poquoson County Sheriff’s Office is sifting through evidence from a Tuesday morning robbery at Joe’s Kwik Marts in York County. Before officers arrived, the suspect was shot by the store clerk.

Sheriff Ron Montgomery is expecting robbery and abduction charges against the suspect, who is from Newport News. He told 10 On Your Side that the suspect announced he was there to rob the store, took money, then started bringing the clerk to a bathroom. This is when the clerk got out a handgun and shot the suspect twice — once in the leg, and once in the abdomen.

While the suspect is being treated at a nearby hospital, Montgomery said a big part of their investigation involves gathering enough evidence to determine if the clerk had the legal right to use lethal force.

We asked multiple Virginia attorneys about this case, on- and off-camera. They universally agree that the clerk had the legal right to defend themself.

“You can never use deadly force to defend property,” said attorney Amanda Reiman, “but in this specific example, it didn’t appear that they were using it to defend the store, they were using it to defend themselves from being kidnapped.”

She added that the justification of deadly force means there must be an active threat. Since the sheriff said the clerk shot the suspect while being abducted, the attorneys believe the clerk will likely face no charges for the shooting.

Though no weapons were found on the suspect, Rieman said that was not necessarily known to the clerk.

“(The suspect) has already taken the money, and is attempting to seclude you,” Rieman said. “You might think, this person has some type of weapon that they’re going to use to effectuate this purpose. Whether or not they did or didn’t, that outcome, you don’t know at the time that decision is being made.”

10 On Your Side also spoke with attorneys Ed Riley and Chad Dorsk. They agree the clerk had the right to use lethal force. This is based on investigation details that were released by the sheriff Tuesday.

Rieman added that store employees have the right to bring things like pepper spray to defend themselves. Virginians are even allowed to bring a firearm, but it has to be obtained legally. Regardless of legality, many workplaces ban firearms, so workers risk being fired for bringing such self defense items.