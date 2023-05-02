YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The American Revolution Museum is holding a naturalization ceremony for people receiving American citizenship.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 11 at 11:30 pm. at the American Revolution Museum, 200 Water Street.

98 people are eligible candidates will take the Oath of Allegiance to the United States and become American citizens.

Before and after the ceremony, guests are invited to tour the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.

2023 general museum admission is $18 for adults and $9 for ages 6 through 12. Children ages 5 and under are free.

Residents of York County, James City County and the City of Williamsburg, including William & Mary students, receive free admission with proof of residency.

The event is hosted by the Yorktown Comte de Grasse Chapter and the ceremony is open to the public.