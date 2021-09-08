8 rescued after boat sinks on York River

Eight people aboard a sinking boat were rescued Tuesday afternoon on the York River.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue was notified just after 3 p.m. and responded with two rescue boats. A Virginia Marine Police boat was able to reach the sinking boat first and rescue the passengers with no injuries.

AFVR’s Boat 2 returned to the site to deploy a Port of Virginia “Stranded Vessel Kit,” which includes anchors, buoys and strobes to keep the boat in place and make sure it’s not a navigational hazard.

Authorities have not shared a cause of the sinking.

