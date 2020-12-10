7-Eleven employee shot in York County

YORK COUNTY Va. (WAVY) — An employee at a 7-Eleven in York County was shot during an attempted robbery late Wednesday night.

Officials with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office say they were notified at around 10:08 p.m. for the incident in the 8600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway. Police say two suspects attempted to rob the 7-Eleven and shot the male employee.

The man was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office did not have additional details. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

