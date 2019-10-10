68-year-old UK man hit by car, killed trying to cross road with his wife in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 68-year-old man was hit by a car and killed Tuesday evening while he was trying to cross a road with his wife, State Police say.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Bypass Road around 7:40 p.m.

A man driving a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling long Bypass Road when he struck the victim and hit another car, according to State Police.

Troopers say the couple was not in a pedestrian crosswalk when they were trying to cross the road.

The victim died at the scene. His wife was not injured. Troopers have identified the victim as Michael Craine of Isle of Man, U.K.

The driver of the Volkswagen and the driver of the other car hit were not injured. The crash is still under investigation.

