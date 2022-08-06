YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-yearold man from Newport News was arrested Friday for a bank robbery that happened at Wells Fargo Bank on June 17.

The Sheriff’s office says John Robert Runnebohm was arrested Friday in Newport News after investigators received information he was at a McDonalds. He was arrested without incident.

Investigators say Runnebohm entered the bank around noon on June 17 and told the teller, “I’m here to rob here to rob you”. The teller reported Runnebohm was sweating profusely during the robbery.

