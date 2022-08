YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) Police say a man has died after being struck by a train in York County early Thursday morning.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the call for the incident came in around 3:40 a.m. in the area between Mooretown Road and Cameron Street.

Police say the 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information in the case has been released at this time. The crash is still under investigation.