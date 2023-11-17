YORK YOUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Nov. 17, the York County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an assault of a 6-year-old special needs student that occurred on Nov. 16, at Mt. Vernon Elementary School, deputies said.

As a result of an investigation, Elizabeth Anne Sparr, 47, of Newport News was arrested in connection to the incident. Sparr is a teacher at Mt. Vernon Elementary School and is now charged with one count of assault and battery, officials said.