YORK YOUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Nov. 17, the York County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an assault of a 6-year-old special needs student that occurred on Nov. 16, at Mt. Vernon Elementary School, deputies said.
As a result of an investigation, Elizabeth Anne Sparr, 47, of Newport News was arrested in connection to the incident. Sparr is a teacher at Mt. Vernon Elementary School and is now charged with one count of assault and battery, officials said.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.