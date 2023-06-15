YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A fifth suspected who was wanted in connection to the death of a Richmond woman in York County has turned herself in.

According to a Facebook post from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, Donnisha Goodman turned herself in and was arrested on June 12 in Portsmouth. Goodman was wanted in connection to the death of 25-year-old Ty’osha Mitchell on May 6.

Donnisha Goodman (Photo – York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say Mitchell was found by a jogger on the side of Old Williamsburg Road in York County with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other suspects have been arrested in connection to Mitchell’s murder: 24-year-old Jamica Danielle Langely, 18-year-old Acacia Jackson, 24-year-old Hezekiah “HK” Janile Carney, 20-year-old Jayquan Jones.

Police say those four suspects are charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy. They also say that they are members of Norfolk’s faction of the Mad Stone Bloods gang – also known as the Vietnam Baby Gorilla gang.

Court records indicate that Mitchell was assaulted by three women at her apartment in Richmond just hours before she was killed and that the attack was part of “beating her out” of the gang, meaning that she would no longer be a member