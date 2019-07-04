47-year-old man charged with murder after York County man stabbed to death

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing a murder charge after York County deputies found a 61-year-old man stabbed to death on Wednesday.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to the 400 block of Dare Road just before 3 p.m. They found Lawrence John Hill dead with stab wounds at the location.

John Charles Hill, 47, has been charged with second degree murder in connection to the victim’s death, deputies say.

Neighbors tell 10 On Your Side the two men were brothers.

DEVELOPING Neighbors say they are still shocked to hear of the death of Lawrence Hill, 61, they say…at the hands of his younger brother. @WAVY_News @WAVY_News https://t.co/MHtEJ39912 pic.twitter.com/zb5Sir0x2U — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) July 4, 2019

Deputies say Hill lived in the same home as the victim, but did not specify their relation. He is being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or their Tip Line at 757-890-4999 and refer to #1902651.

