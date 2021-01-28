400 teachers, staff take advantage of snow day in York County to get vaccinated

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — About 400 teachers and staff took advantage of the snow day in York County Thursday to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The group had the vaccine administered at the Christopher Newport University clinic.

Before today, more than 600 employees of the York County School Division either received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or signed up to schedule an appointment.

The school division made the announcement in an update Monday, Jan. 25, for the school board.

“This is an important step in our ongoing efforts to resume in-person instruction for all students enrolled in the Flexible Framework,” the division wrote in the update.