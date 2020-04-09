Live Now
4 York County deputies and 1 civilian employee have tested positive for COVID-19

York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Another York County deputy who works at the courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Thursday, April 9.

This brings the total of York County deputies testing positive to four.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

In this latest case, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy has been home under quarantine since April 3. The courthouse was thoroughly cleaned on April 5.

In addition to the deputies who have tested positive, a civilian employee is also out of work with the virus. They all worked at the courthouse.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the deputies and their families and to all of those who have been impacted by this virus,” said a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

In a previous release, the department said the first deputy confirmed to have COVID-19 left work on March 25 and was tested the next day. The results came back positive on April 4. That deputy has made a full recovery, according to officials.

