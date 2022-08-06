YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 30-year-old man has been arrested after he was found breaking into a car in York County early Saturday morning.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted the man possibly going through a parked vehicle around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Wrought Iron Bend.

The man then ran off behind a building and was later found by deputies in the backseat of a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Hampton. The man was identified as 30-year-old Darryl Marcellus Parker, Jr. of Hampton.

Darryl Marcellus Parker Jr. (30) of Hampton. (Photo Courtesy: York- Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

When deputies processed the vehicle, they found a handgun that had been stolen from Virginia Beach along with other stolen items. The owner of the stolen vehicle was notified and confirmed the belongings found in the car did not belong to him.

Parker Jr. was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with auto, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of stolen goods.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the YPSO tip line at 757-890-4999.