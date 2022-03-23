YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A 3-year-was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in York County.

Police say the child was brought by their family to Mary Immaculate Hospital around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived at the hospital, they learned the child was shot in an apartment in the 7000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

At the apartment, officers found a gun.

A police spokesperson tells 10 On Your Side that the child did not shoot themselves, but it is believed to be an accidental shooting.

No one has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.