YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 and Fort Eustis Boulevard Friday morning resulted in a fatality.

According to state police, the crash occurred around 7:25 a.m. Friday at the Intersection of Route 17 and Fort Eustis Boulevard in York.

The crash involved three vehicles.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the northbound lanes on Route 17 are still closed following the crash. There is no estimate on when the roadways are expected to reopen.

10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the crash including possible additional injuries.