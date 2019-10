YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – Three people are dead following a vehicle accident in Yorktown Saturday Night.

Virginia State Police say the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Yorktown Rd.

One was involved, according to police.

State Troopers and the State Police Reconstruction personnel responded to the scene to investigate.

The York County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control.

