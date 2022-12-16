YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a bus on I-64 in York early Friday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for the crash came in around 1:40 a.m. Friday at mile marker 241 on I-64 near Colonial Parkway.

Officials say the bus was carrying 22 unrestrained passengers at the time of the crash.

Courtesy – Virginia State Police Courtesy – Virginia State Police

As of 6:30 a.m., three people are confirmed dead. Both drivers from each vehicle and the remaining passengers sustained injuries of varying levels. All were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There are currently two lanes blocked on the eastbound side of I-64 and one lane blocked on the westbound side.

Motorists are advised to expect major delays.