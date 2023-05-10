YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 25-year-old Richmond woman in York County, York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery said Wednesday.

Jamica Danielle Langley, 24, with a last-known address in Richmond, Acacia Jackson, 18, with a last-known address in Norfolk, and Hezekiah “HK” Janile Carney, 24, with a last-known address in Norfolk, were all arrested Wednesday and have been taken to the Portsmouth City Jail. Montgomery said they will all eventually be transferred to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in the next few days.

Tyosha Tanique Mitchell of the 2300 block of Bethel Street in Richmond, was found dead in York County on the side of Old Williamsburg Road early last Saturday morning.

Montgomery said that a jogger on Old Williamsburg Road in the area between the Riverwalk townhouses and the Colonial Parkway entrance saw a body laying on the side of the road around 6:30 a.m. and called 911. The jogger saw a body about 10 feet off the road into the woods.

The sheriff’s office and other first responders arrived at the scene and found a woman in a cream-colored t-shirt, black shorts, brown socks and no shoes, and pronounced dead at the scene, Montgomery said.

York County investigators arrived soon after to begin their investigation. Montgomery said they found Mitchell with multiple gunshot wounds and also found 14 shell casings in the street nearby.

He said a witness told the sheriff’s office they heard shots fired around 3:45 a.m.

During the course of the investigation, “we determined that she had been brought here by individuals that reside in the city of Norfolk, and they all belong to a gang affiliated with the Mad Stone Bloods of Norfolk, Virginia,” Montgomery said.

“We are not finished with this investigation,” Montgomery said in crediting Portsmouth and Richmond police with their assistance. “This investigation is ongoing and there may be further information later in the week as this case develops. But at this point in time, the good news is that three people are in custody for the shooting death of this 25-year-old female.”