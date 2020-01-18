26-year-old dies after vehicle overturns, strikes tree in York Co

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police say a 26-year-old man died late Friday evening following an accident in York County.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, the accident happened around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Fenton Mill Road, east of Quaker Meeting House Road.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Justin Paul Tubach, was reportedly travelling westbound on Fenton Mill Road when he ran off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.

Police say the victim died at the scene and family members have been notified.

According to reports, the victim was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident and alcohol was not a contributing factor.

