20-year-old Newport News man accused of sexual assault

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man in Newport News was arrested last week and charged with sexual assault.

The arrest followed after police were called to Riverside Regional Hospital on December 21 for a a sexual assault victim.

Reports say the offense occurred the day before in the 100 block of Thoreau Circle in York County.

After further investigation, 20-year-old Newport news resident Connor McCandless was arrested on February 19 and transported Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

According to York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, McCandless is facing charges on aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

Police say the victim and McCandless were known to each other.

