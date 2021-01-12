20-year-old in Yorktown charged with tampering with vehicles, public intoxication

York County

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly tampering with several vehicles while drunk in Yorktown.

Deputies from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Grafton Woods Subdivision regarding a call about a suspicious person knocking on a resident’s back door.

When they got there, deputies found 20-year-old Alexander Cole Carter.

After further investigations, deputies found that multiple vehicles had been tampered with in the same area.

Carter was charges with 3 counts of tampering with auto and one count of public intoxication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

