YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says two people are going around posing as Child Protective Services workers.

Deputies say the two people requested to come inside an apartment on Willowood Drive in Yorktown for a “wellness check,” and began looking through drawers and closets. And they couldn’t provide credentials when asked.

They said their names were Monica Scott and Jerome Martin, a white woman and a black male, sheriff’s say. “Scott” is about 25-36 years old, 5 feet tall and 180 pounds. “Martin” is about the same age, between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall and 240 pounds.

At this time, this has been the only report of this nature, deputies say.

If CPS is coming to your home, you’ll get advanced notice and they’ll display identification.