YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two men from Hampton are wanted on gun charges in connection to an incident on July 7 in York County.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Laquan Petties-Wallace has active warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and concealed weapon.

Xavier Moore has warrants for reckless handling of a firearm and concealed weapon.

York deputies released surveillance photos of the men Thursday on Facebook.

Petties-Wallace has a distinctive neck tattoo (shown in the photo below) and 5 feet 8 inches tall and 100 pounds. Moore is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York-Poquoson deputies at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP. Refer to report #2202979.