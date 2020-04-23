2 found dead on Aspen Boulevard in York County; 1 person in custody

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the 200 block of Aspen Boulevard Wednesday evening.

Foul play is suspected, and the sheriff’s office has one person in custody, the department wrote on Facebook. The sheriff’s office did not release the name, age or any other information about the person in custody.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of Aspen Boulevard around 5 p.m. for a welfare check on two people. When they arrived, deputies found them dead.

Deputies say the two deceased people and the person who is in custody all lived in the same home.

The identities of the two people who are dead will be released once the medical examiner determines the official cause of death. The sheriff’s office did not release any identifying information such as gender or ages of the victims.

The sheriff’s office said it does not believe there is an immediate or potential threat to the community.

Deputies and investigators were still on scene as of midnight, when the sheriff’s office posted the news release. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

