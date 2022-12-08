YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two residents have been displaced following an overnight house fire in York.

According to the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, crews were sent to the house fire just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Yorkshire Drive in the Tabb area.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof and the back of the home. The fire was quickly brought under control.

Two residents were able to escape after they were notified by a neighbor. One of the residents was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but refused transport to the hospital. There were no other injuries reported.

The house sustained significant fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.