YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested after he attempted to abduct a woman Thursday night in Yorktown.

According to a Facebook post from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for an attempted abduction in the parking lot of Tabb Walmart, located at 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies were able to get a detailed description and was able to quickly identify and arrested the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Ahmad Matthew Bowden, is facing charges of abduction, attempted robbery, and wearing a mask in public. Deputies say the wearing a mask in public charge was based on Bowden’s attempt to conceal his identity and not for any medical purpose.