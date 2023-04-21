YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested after he attempted to abduct a woman Thursday night in Yorktown.
According to a Facebook post from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for an attempted abduction in the parking lot of Tabb Walmart, located at 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway.
Deputies were able to get a detailed description and was able to quickly identify and arrested the suspect.
The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Ahmad Matthew Bowden, is facing charges of abduction, attempted robbery, and wearing a mask in public. Deputies say the wearing a mask in public charge was based on Bowden’s attempt to conceal his identity and not for any medical purpose.