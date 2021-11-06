18-year-old driver charged after 17-year-old passenger dies following crash in New Kent

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old from Yorktown is now facing multiple charges including homicide and manslaughter after his passenger died following a crash in New Kent late October.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, the incident began just before 1 a.m. on Oct 24 when a state trooper saw a white Infiniti Sedan going 100 mph on the eastbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 211.

When the trooper initiated a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Yorkton resident Jahreese R. Watson-Ricks, fled, exiting the interstate.

The pursuit ended on Route 249 near Kenthurst Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck several trees. The vehicle subsequently caught fire.

State Police say Watson-Ricks attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly located and sent to a local hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, a 17-year-old girl, was sustained life-threatening injuries and later died the next day on Oct. 25.

After further investigation, authorities have charged Watson-Ricks with felony homicide, involuntary manslaughter, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, reckless driving, and felony eluding, and hit-and-run. State Police say there are additional charges pending.

Jahreese R. Watson-Ricks, Nov. 6 (Photo Courtesy – Virginia State Police)