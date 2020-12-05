18-year-old dies after driving off the road, striking tree on Route 137 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say an 18-year-old died following a Friday afternoon crash in York County.

State Police were called to a two-vehicle accident on Route 137, east of Airport Road, just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

Initial investigations revealed that 18-year-old Eric May II was attempting to pass another vehicle in the westbound lanes on Route 137 when he sideswiped another vehicle that was traveling in the eastbound lane (a two-lane road).



After making contact with the other vehicle, May lost control of his vehicle, ran off the road, and struck a tree.

State Police say he was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries sustained from the accident.

Officials say his family members have been notified.

No further information have been released.