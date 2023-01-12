YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old in York is facing multiple charges following an attempted carjacking Tuesday evening.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, they responded to reports of shots fired around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Leigh Road and Goosley Road.

When they got to the scene, deputies spoke with a victim of an attempted carjacking. The victim told deputies he encountered two men wearing ski masks, driving a light blue Mercedes parked in the area of Whitt Court, which is the Yorktown Square Apartment Complex.

The victim stated that as he attempted to go around the suspect vehicle, it began to follow him, and at one point on Goosley Road, the suspects fired 8 to 10 rounds at the victim. Deputies found ten shell casings in the area.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested 18-year-old Dante Blockett who was identified as one of the occupants of the Mercedes. Blockett has been charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, willfully discharging firearms in a public place, shooting in or across the road or in the street, and shooting from vehicles so as to endanger persons.

Officials say additional arrests and charges are pending.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.