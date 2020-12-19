17-year-old boy arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Miller in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Miller on Sunday.

The shooting incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Drew Road in York County.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located the 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say it appears to be an isolated incident.

The alleged suspect, described as a 17-year-old Hispanic boy lived in Newport News. He is facing one count of second degree murder and one count of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Officials say the minor has been transported to the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center.

10 On Your Side spoke with Miller’s family after the incident.

“This right here will never leave my soul, leave my mind. I miss him. I love him,” said Marvin Gay, his father.

“I don’t ever wish bad on anybody but at this day and this time of life, people got to be held accountable for their actions.”

10 On Your Side also spoke with Jordan’s step-mother Monica Robinson-Gay, who they affectionately call his “bonus” mom. She said she loved Jordan like he was her own son. She said he was full of life, loved football, loved music and loved his family. He especially loved his siblings.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said they are not looking for additional suspects at this time, however the investigation is still ongoing.