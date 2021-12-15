17-year-old arrested after posting school shooting threat towards Bruton High School on social media

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A York County high school student has been arrested after he posted a threatening message on social media.
According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information on Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. that a Bruton High School student posted a threat with a picture of a handgun on social media.
Officials were made aware of the post by a student at a different high school.
The student, who did not attend school today, was arrested around 2:15 p.m. He was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, threats to shoot or burn at a school and underage possession of a firearm.
He was transported to the Merrimac Detention Center and is awaiting a detention hearing.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.