17-year-old arrested after posting school shooting threat towards Bruton High School on social media

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A York County high school student has been arrested after he posted a threatening message on social media.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information on Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. that a Bruton High School student posted a threat with a picture of a handgun on social media.

Officials were made aware of the post by a student at a different high school.

The student, who did not attend school today, was arrested around 2:15 p.m. He was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, threats to shoot or burn at a school and underage possession of a firearm.

He was transported to the Merrimac Detention Center and is awaiting a detention hearing.  

