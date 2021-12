NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old York High School student has been found and returned home after being reported missing this week.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said Friday night that Laila Farrelly was found.

She had last been seen around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday walking alone on Park Service property near the high school by runners. The sheriff’s office also received word Wednesday night that she was spotted in the east end of Newport News.