16-year-old charged with attempted murder in York Co. ‘threatened to kill everyone on the premises,’ deputies say

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy pointed a gun at someone and pulled the trigger on Thursday afternoon in York County, but the gun malfunctioned, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Before he attempted to shoot that male victim, he also pointed the gun at a female victim and “threatened to kill everyone on the premises,” deputies say. He now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Winsome Haven Drive in the Seaford area of York County, just off Seaford Road down the road from Seaford Elementary.

Deputies have not identified the juvenile suspect at this time and didn’t share additional details in a release. The teen was charged with two counts of brandishing, possession of a firearm by a minor, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and attempted murder. He was taken to the Merrimac Detention Center.