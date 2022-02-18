15-year-old arrested after stealing vehicle from Hampton

YORK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old has been arrested after stealing a vehicle from Hampton.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side that they received a call about 1:15 a.m. on Friday morning that several people were trying to break into vehicles in the 100 block of Grant Court in York.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they say a suspect ran away from the scene towards Grant Court. A red sedan was also located and identified as the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed toward George Washington Memorial Highway. Other deputies saw the vehicle as it exited onto Route 17.

As it continued north, it was driving down the wrong side of the road and at a high rate of speed.

Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle into Gloucester until it wrecked about a mile past the bridge. Four men ran from the vehicle in different directions.

A 15-year-old from Hampton was arrested.

It was later determined that the vehicle was stolen from Hampton earlier that day, but the keys had been taken during a home invasion the night before.

Multiple guns and valuable items were taken from the scene.