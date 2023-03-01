Shooting on Cybernetics Way in York County (Photo Courtesy: YPSO)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Yorktown on Wednesday.

On March 1, deputies responded to the 200 block of Cybernetics Way in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the man was transported to a local hospital.

YPSO says they have one man in custody and there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

No further information at this time.

If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious within the last hour, please call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or our tip line at 757-890-4999 or you can use the P3 Tips app.