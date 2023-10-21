YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a man is dead after a single vehicle crash in York County.
On Friday, Oct. 20 around 6:30 p.m., state police were called to a single vehicle crash on I-64 eastbound near Exit 242A on Humelsine Parkway.
According to police, John Michael Gifford, of Mechanicsville Virginia, was speeding, lost control of his Ford Explorer and ran off the road striking a tree head-on.
The 48-year-old was killed upon impact. Police say Gifford was wearing his seat belt, and alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.