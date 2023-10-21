YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a man is dead after a single vehicle crash in York County.

On Friday, Oct. 20 around 6:30 p.m., state police were called to a single vehicle crash on I-64 eastbound near Exit 242A on Humelsine Parkway.

Courtesy of Virginia State Police

According to police, John Michael Gifford, of Mechanicsville Virginia, was speeding, lost control of his Ford Explorer and ran off the road striking a tree head-on.

The 48-year-old was killed upon impact. Police say Gifford was wearing his seat belt, and alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.