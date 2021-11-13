1 dead, 2 seriously injured following 2-vehicle crash on Route 199 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 23-year-old Hampton woman died following a two-vehicle crash on Route 199 in York County Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of Virginia State Police, they got the call for the two-vehicle crash just after 5 p.m. on Route 199, west of the Lodge Road overpass.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the driver of a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica, identified as 23-year-old Hampton resident Kaila Montal-Hawkins, was traveling eastbound on Route 199 when she lost control of her vehicle.

The vehicle ran off the roadway and drove through the median and into the westbound lanes. State Police say the vehicle then struck a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu head-on.

Due to the force of the impact, both vehicles were pushed off the roadway and against the guardrail.

Montel-Hawkins was taken to Riverside Doctors Hospital in Williamsburg where she later succumbed to her injuries.



Her male passenger and the male driver of the other vehicle were both sent to Riverside Regional Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

State Police say neither alcohol or speed appeared to be contributing factors and all parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.