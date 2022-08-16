YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County Board of Supervisors will vote to refund nearly half a million dollars in taxes to the owner of Water Country USA when they meet on Tuesday night.

It comes after the Virginia state tax commissioner ruled the county couldn’t take out business tangible personal property (BTPP) taxes on things such as water slides, ride structures, lockers and other parts of the property that are deemed “fixtures to realty” and not subject to the BTPP tax.

The taxes were from the 2016 to 2019 tax years and the refund total is $469,134.11.

Busch Entertainment Corp., which still owns the land the water park sits on, will also receive a more than $100,000 refund as part of the agreement.

County Administrator Neil Morgan also says the county has $3.3 million in excess property tax revenue from the last fiscal year, and the board will consider giving taxpayers a credit on their December bill.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in York Hall in Yorktown.