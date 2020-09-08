York County Schools asks parents to use email for help after ‘extremely high volume of phone calls’

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County School Division says it’s experiencing high call volume Tuesday morning as the district starts virtual learning.
They say phone lines across the district are being affected and urge parents to use email instead for help. For support, email ycsdITsupport@ycsd.york.va.us.
For more info on York’s reopening plans, click here.
