YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Grafton High School and Grafton Middle School are dismissing students early today to ventilate the buildings after a refrigerant leak, officials said.

The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety were called for reports of smoke in the building at the Grafton School Complex. After investigating the cause, they found that a refrigerant leak had occurred in an HVAC unit, and there was no smoke or fire, the department said. The school was evacuated, and student are being dismissed early.

Fire and Life Safety crews secured the leak and ventilated the structure.