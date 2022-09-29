YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 41-year-old man from York County has been charged with 27 felony counts related to alleged sexual abuse of a minor, authorities say.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Shawn Rodney Tenkley was arrested on Wednesday and charged with nine counts of forcible sodomy, nine counts of taking indecent liberties and nine counts of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years old.

The sheriff’s office didn’t share additional information in the case, but said the charges are all connected to one victim.

Tenkley was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and denied bond.