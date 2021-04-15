York County man arrested on child pornography charges

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A York County man was arrested Wednesday on multiple child pornography charges.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Robert Lyle Hoffman, of the Lexington Subdivision of Kiln Creek, with help from the Office of the Attorney General.

Authorities say they were tipped about the 41-year-old via the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Hoffman was charged with:

1 count of possession of child pornography

9 counts of second or subsequent possession of child pornography

1 count of production of child pornography

9 counts of second or subsequent production of child pornography

He was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and held without bond. No other details in the case are available.