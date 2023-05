YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect wanted for stealing from several cars in York County is likely driving around a stolen Chevrolet Malibu, authorities say.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says the suspect has since switch plates on the gold Malibu, using a plate stolen during the overnight larcenies from cars on May 21-22 in the 500 block of Merrimac Trail.

The stolen Malibu driven by the York County larceny suspect (Courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 757-890-4999.