York Co. Schools warns of ‘potentially suspicious individuals’ spotted near Langley bus stop

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County school division notified parents Thursday morning about a report of “potentially suspicious individuals in a dark-colored vehicle” near a bus stop in a Langley housing community.

Schools officials didn’t have many details about the incident, but said the vehicle was spotted Thursday morning near the Eagle Loop bus stop, which serves Bethel Manor Elementary, Tabb Middle and Tabb High.

The report was sent to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

“If you see a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood – particularly during the pick-up and drop-off bus stop times, please report this information to the Sheriff’s Office and the school,” the district said in a release on Facebook.