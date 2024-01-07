YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two people they say are connected with a shooting.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, deputies and investigators were called to the area of Penniman Road and Low Ridge Road for the report of a shooting. Deputies say a victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Nicole Loudon: Courtesy of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Raymond Copeland: Courtesy of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

According to officials, Nicole Loudon and Raymond Copeland are wanted for conspiracy to commit malicious wounding.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 757-890-3621 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at p3tips.com.