YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson Sheriff’s deputies have arrested three people in connection with a recent shooting incident.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, deputies and investigators were called to the area of Penniman Road and Low Ridge Road for the report of a shooting. Deputies say a victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 8, deputies took three suspects into custody.

Nicole F. Loudin, 49, of York County, O’Shea X. Anderson, 30, from Newport News, and Ja-Kema N. Franklin, 27, also from Newport News, each face a count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Nicole Loudin (Photo provided by the YCSO) O’Shea Anderson (Photo provided by the YCSO) Ja-Kema Franklin (Photo provided by the YCSO)

They are being held without bond at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

The York County Sheriff’s Office initially released a photo of another possible suspect, Raymond Copeland, but he is no longer wanted. The sheriff’s office confirmed to WAVY that was a case of mistaken identity, based on information provided by the shooting victim.