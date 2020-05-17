Live Now
WW2 plane honors Riverside hospital workers with flyover

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Bay Aviation made its second appearance this season by flying over Riverside Walter Reed Hospital on Sunday.

The WW2 era PT-19 plane gave the staff a salute to frontline workers at the Gloucester facility.

During the event, Bay Aviation’s Mo Meeker was joined by Tom Inman who flew up from Newport News, and Michael Kuhnert who owns and is the chief pilot of Bay Aviation.

