KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — The Wright Brothers National Memorial will waive its entrance fee on seven days in 2023.

The seven fee-free days will be:

Monday, Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Saturday, April 22 – First Day of National Park Week

Thursday, Aug. 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Saturday, Aug. 19 – National Aviation Day

Saturday, Sept. 23 – National Public Lands Day

Saturday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Sunday, Dec. 17 – 120th anniversary of the Wright brothers’ first flight

For more information about the memorial and to plan your visit, click here.